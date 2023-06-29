Bihar: Government To Remove Domicile Policy For Teachers' Jobs

The CPIML(L), an ally of the ruling Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, has criticised the state government’s move. |

Bihar's Government recent move allows non-residents of the state to appear for teachers' recruitment. The CPIML(L), an ally of the ruling Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, has criticised the state government’s move. They have said that the revised norms for teachers' recruitment is unjustified and against the youth of the country.

CPIML(L) secretary disagrees:

The statement issued by the CPIML(L) state secretary Kunal, the party has asked the state government to take down the decision as soon as possible. "The government's decision to remove domicile policy for teachers' jobs in the state is highly unjustified and against the youths of Bihar who are preparing for it. There are several states, including Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, who are following domicile policy in state government jobs," the CPIML(L) secretary said.

The clash stems from the root of Bihar government's decision on Tuesday earlier this week announcing that would also be eligible to apply for teachers' recruitment in Bihar. Previously, only residents of Bihar with a domicile were allowed to appear for teachers' recruitment in the state.

Speaking on the revisions in the teachers recruitment norms, student union leader Dilip Kumar said that this is a very wrong decision by the Bihar government, and we, the candidates of Bihar feel that we have been deprived of our rights. According to Kumar, if Bihar government is offering 35% reservation to women, then women from other states would also be able to apply for teachers recruitment in Bihar and avail reservation under the 35% quota for women.

"Our party always fights for the cause of teachers and unemployed youths. When thousands of unemployed youths in Bihar are preparing for teachers' jobs, such decisions by the government are not just acceptable. The state government must review its decision," CPIML(L) secretary added.