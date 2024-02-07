Bihar Government Launches Paid Internship Program For B.Tech Students |

The government of Bihar has launched a paid internship program designed for students who are pursuing a four-year undergraduate B. Tech course at engineering colleges run by the state.

During a cabinet session led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, this decision was approved. S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), clarified that the main goal of the program is to familiarize students with the functioning of government departments and their respective initiatives.

Under this scheme, students in their seventh semester can enroll and receive a one-time stipend of Rs 10,000, as confirmed by a senior official to PTI.

In addition to the internship program, the government approved a budget of Rs 6,010 crore for building 2,165 new Panchayat Sarkar Bhawans throughout the state. Siddharth noted that a substantial number of these structures, 1,082 buildings, will be constructed in areas affected by floods.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently put into effect comprehensive guidelines aimed at enhancing the job readiness of undergraduate students by means of Internship/Research Internship programs.

The UGC has directed all higher education institutions (HEIs) to promptly and comprehensively establish the required measures to guarantee the successful execution of these guidelines. As part of the National Education Policy, the UGC may evaluate the implementation of these guidelines by universities and colleges.