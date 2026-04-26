Bihar EOU Exposes Massive BPSC Exam Scam, Solver Gang Took ₹30 Lakh Per Candidate |

Patna: Bihar police`s Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has unearthed shocking evidence during a probe into irregularities committed in a competitive examination conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) to recruit assistant education development officers (AEDOs)

During the investigation, it was found that a major syndicate was luring candidates with promises of ensuring their success in the examination in exchange for sums ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

So far, eight FIRs have been registered across five districts, even as 38 individuals have been arrested. The investigation has exposed a nexus involving a "solver gang" and a blacklisted private agency. Deals worth lakhs of rupees were struck with candidates in exchange for ensuring their success in the examination.

Given the gravity of the matter, the EOU has sought several crucial details from the BPSC as it is also widely expected that some prominent figures may face legal action in the coming days.

Sources said that an identical pattern of rigging was observed at examination centers across districts such as Munger, Nalanda, Begusarai, Sheikhpura, and Gaya. Several candidates were caught red-handed in possession of electronic devices. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has now been formed to track down the mastermind behind this organised syndicate.

The most significant and controversial aspect of the investigation concerns the role of the private agency responsible for conducting the examination.

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According to reports, the company entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the examination had already been blacklisted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The role of the personnel responsible for recording biometric attendance has also been deemed suspicious, and they are currently undergoing rigorous interrogation. The examination was held between April 14 and April 21.

Reports of irregularities started surfacing from several centres even while the examination was still underway. The EOU has also sought details from the BPSC regarding all officials and employees who were involved in the examination process and the selection of the private agency, which conducted the examination.