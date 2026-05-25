Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Hails CBSE Move to Introduce Maithili At Secondary Level From 2026-27 | X @SuncityThe9617

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday hailed the decision to include Maithili in the CBSE curriculum at the secondary level from the next academic session.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to introduce Maithili as a subject at the secondary level from the 2026-27 session.

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"Inclusion of the Maithili language in the CBSE curriculum from class 1 up to the secondary level is a matter of pride for Mithila’s cultural identity and linguistic glory," Choudhary said in a post on X.

He termed the move aimed at preserving Mithila’s rich cultural heritage through the education system as "historic" and "highly commendable".

Choudhary said the decision will give a new identity and honour to the Maithili language and serve as a powerful medium to connect future generations with their mother tongue, culture, and roots.

He said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the preservation and promotion of Indian languages, culture, and traditions are continually gaining renewed strength.

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