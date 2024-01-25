Bihar: Class 6 Student Faints Due To Cold In Sheohar

Representative Photo

In Bihar's Sheohar, Natgis Khatoon, an 8-year-old Class 6 student, fainted in her school due to extreme cold on Wednesday. Hailing from Rampur Keso village under Dumri Katsari block, Natgis is a student at the government middle school, and her collapse has started a heated debate over the state's decision to keep schools open during severe weather conditions.

Swift action amidst controversy

The school's principal acted promptly, alerting Natgis's father, Nasre Alam, and swiftly admitting her to the primary health center at Dumri Katsari block. Currently, Natgis is in the process of recuperating.

This incident has thrust the policies of the Education Department, particularly those enforced by Additional Chief Secretary K.K. Pathak, into the spotlight. Pathak's mandate to keep schools open in the districts is now being questioned, especially as it contrasts with the actions taken by Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh.

Defiance in Patna

Singh, invoking his powers under Section 144 of the CrPC, ordered the closure of schools from nursery to Class 8 in the district. Citing potential hazards posed by the cold weather to primary and middle school students, Singh's decision has resulted in a letter war with the Education Department, showcasing a stark contrast in administrative approaches.

While Singh's proactive stance has earned praise, counterparts in other districts have yet to follow suit, leaving schools operational despite the challenging weather conditions. This inconsistency raises concerns about the statewide implementation of safety measures.

(Inputs from IANS)