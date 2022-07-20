Bihar CET B.Ed results out; Know more here | Pixabay

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University has announced the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test 2022 results. Candidates can check their results online on the official website – biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Here's how to download the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website – biharcetbed-lnmu.in

Step 2: Select the result link.

Step 3: Enter and submit your login details.

Step 4: Scorecard will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download and get a hard copr of the scorecard for future use.

Bihar CET BEd entrance exam was conducted on July 6.