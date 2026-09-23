Bihar Cabinet Approves First Women's University 'Maa Sita Women's University' In Patna | X - om__sayss

Patna: Bihar government on Tuesday gave its nod to a proposal to establish Bihar’s first dedicated women’s university, “Maa Sita Women's University” in Patna.

New women’s university approved

The state higher education department’s proposal in this regard was approved in a state cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

As many as 24 proposals related to several sectors, including education, policing, dairy development and health, were approved.

Maa Sita Women's University will be established under the Bihar Specialised Universities Act, 2026.

As part of establishing the university, an administrative approval of Rs 15 crore has been given for expenses such as salaries of officers and employees. The new university is expected to expand higher education opportunities for female students.

Other education initiatives

The cabinet has also approved the establishment of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar University in Begusarai. An administrative approval of Rs 15 crore has also been given for expenses such as salaries of officers and employees.

Police modernisation measures

The cabinet has given administrative approval of Rs 336.85 crore for strengthening district police, railway police, the Prohibition and State Narcotics Control Bureau, and for purchasing equipment for the use of Lok Bhavan.

Also Watch:

The cabinet also approved the purchase of 50 drones under the centrally sponsored Police Modernisation Scheme, as a sum of Rs 24.50 crore will be spent for this. These drones will be used for tasks such as crowd control, operations in river areas, anti-Naxal operations and disaster management.

Dairy development projects

Similarly, dairy development schemes in Supaul, Madhepura and Saharsa under the Kosi Milk Producers Cooperative Union as part of Saat Nischay-3 have been approved.