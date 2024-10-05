 Bihar BPSC Agriculture Service Document Verification Begins Soon; Details Inside!
Candidates who passed the Bihar Agricultural Service Written Exam must verify documents from October 17-21, 2024, uploading required certificates online between October 7-10.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 06:49 PM IST
Bihar BPSC | Official Website

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the additional results for the Bihar Agricultural Service Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. The results, marked as V.No. 18/2024 to 21/2024, were published on September 27, 2024.

If a candidates has passed the exam, they will need to go through a document verification process before their interview. This verification will take place from October 17 to October 21, 2024.

"The above candidates are instructed to go to the Commission's portal onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in and login with their User Name & Password and upload the certificates/documents mentioned in their online application on the Dashboard from 07-10-2024 to 09- Make sure to upload (100KB PDF size) by 10-2024," read the official notification.

"After that you will download the watermark marked certificate/documents of Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna. Will ensure to bring all original certificates/documents and related downloaded watermarked certificates/documents at the time of Document Verification. Consider it urgent," it added.

Important Points To Remember

1. Identify thecertificate, among all others, and any other document that needs verification must be brought together.

2. Candidates must take all necessary documents. The relevant document may not have all the pages. Verify whether all the pages available for the document is complete or not.

3. Photocopy each one of them. Retain the photocopies with the originals.

4. Procure the documents and submit them for verification at an assigned office or online portal.

5. If needed, fill up the document verification form by filling out all your details and attach it with the respective submitted documents, if any, and send.

6. Wait after submitting to get confirmation from the verification team. This may take a few days or even weeks.

7. You should inform the verification team in case you have questions or documents that need to be submitted from your side.

