Bihar Board Releases Class 10 Admit Card For 2023-2024 Session At secondary.biharboardonline.com |

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has issued the final admit card for the class 10 session 2023-2024 exams through online mode. The Bihar Board examination 2024 class 10 admit card link is now active on the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com, facilitating access to internal assessment, practical, and theory examination details.

School heads can download the class 10 admit card for the upcoming board examination by providing the school's ID and password. Students are required to visit their respective schools to obtain the Bihar Board examination 2024 class 10 admit card.

The internal assessment and practical examinations for the annual secondary exam 2024 are scheduled from January 18 to 20, while the Class 10 board theory exam is set to take place from February 15 to 23, 2024.

The Bihar Board exam class 10 admit card 2024 includes essential details such as candidate name, roll number, date of birth, examination details, and exam day instructions. Candidates are advised to carefully check these details.

To download the Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2024, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Navigate to the "Important links" section.

Click on the "Final Admit Card of Secondary Annual Exam 2024" option.

A login window will appear; enter the required details and click "login."

The Bihar Board exam class 10 admit card 2024 will be displayed.

Check and download the admit card for the exam day.

Candidates must carry a hard copy of their Bihar Board exam class 10 admit card 2024 on the exam day, as entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without it.