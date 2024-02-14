Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024 Start Tomorrow; Important Details Here |

The Bihar School Examination Board is preparing to begin the BSEB Matric Exam 2024, starting on February 15, 2024, and ending on February 23, 2024. The Class 10 or Matric annual examination will take place in two shifts.

The first shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and then the subsequent shift will be from 2 pm to 4:45 pm.

To prepare for any possible problems during the exam period, BSEB has set up a control center that students, parents, and others can access.

Examinees need to bring their admit card to the exam center for all exam days. Candidates must be at the exam center 30 minutes before the scheduled start time. For the first shift, candidates need to arrive by 9 am, and for the second shift, candidates should arrive by 1:30 pm.

Steps to Download Bihar Board 10th Admit Card 2024:

Visit the Bihar Board's official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Locate and click on the BSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2024 link.

Enter your login ID and password as required.

Once logged in, your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Bihar Class 10 admit card 2024 and make sure to take a printout to carry it to the exam hall.



The test is scheduled to take place in 1,585 centers spread across 38 districts in the state, with an anticipated 16,94,781 applicants. Out of these, 8,22,587 are male candidates and 8,72,194 are female candidates.