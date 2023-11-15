Bihar Board Class 9 quarterly exam 2023 exams from Nov 28 to 30 |

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has announced the BSEB Class 9 quarterly time table 2023. The Bihar Board Class 9 monthly and quarterly examination will be held at the school level from November 28 to November 30.

The Board informed the quarterly examination question paper will be distributed by the district education officer’s office from November 14 to November 17. “It is necessary that the question paper supplied by the representative of the secret printer is received by the office of the District Education Officer,” the board instructed.

“It will be the responsibility of the head of the school to collect the question paper from the District Education Officer office without fail by 17.11.2023 by themselves or through a duly authorized representative and the information related to the quarterly examination should be disseminated through the school notice board and the class teacher,” the board added. The board requested the schools to evaluate the quarterly exams by December 4.

Meanwhile, the board has also announced the class 11 November Quarterly exam dates. According to the schedule, the exam will be conducted between November 25 to December 02, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts including the first shift will start from 1:30 pm to 3 pm and the second shift will begin from 3:30 pm to 5 pm.\

Date sheets and download links of both classes have been shared by the board on social media site X (formerly Twitter)

