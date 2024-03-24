Bihar Board Class 12 Students Can Apply For Result Scrutiny From March 28 | Representational image

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will open the doors for Class 12 students to register for scrutiny of their exam results from March 28. This initiative aims to provide students with an opportunity to review and potentially improve their scores if they believe there are errors or discrepancies in the initial evaluation. The board is expected to release the BSEB Class 12 scrutiny result 2024 during the final week of April 2024, following the completion of the scrutiny process.

The scrutiny registration process allows students to request a re-evaluation of their answer sheets for specific subjects. Students can apply for scrutiny by filling out the necessary forms and paying the required fees through the official BSEB website.

It is not yet known when applications for the Bihar Board Inter Results 2024 scrutiny are due. Students can use the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, to submit their BSEB 12th scrutiny application.

Students must fill out the online application form and pay an application fee per subject in order to apply for BSEB Class 12 result scrutiny.

How to apply?



Check out biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, the official website.

Locate and select the Bihar Board Inter-Surveillance Form link from the homepage.

Choose the exam type from the newly added registration section, then click "Register."

After making the necessary payment, click "Submit."

Print off a copy of the page for future use.

The BSEB Class 12 result 2024 was released by the board on March 23 at bsebinter.org. 12,91,684 students have taken the test so far this year. 11,26,439 students in total have passed the Bihar Board Class 12 test. This year, the overall pass rate is 87.21%.