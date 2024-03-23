Bihar Board Class 10th Exam Results Expected By March 30

Representative pic

The Bihar Board Class 10th exam results will be releasing soob, students are advised to remain cautious amidst the circulating rumors. While the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, has not yet officially confirmed the date of result announcement, it is expected to be after the Holi festival.

The BSEB Class 10th exams for the year 2024 were held from February 15 to 23, witnessing a massive participation of 16,94,000 students. Upon release, students can access their results by logging into the official website using their roll number and roll code.

How to Download BSEB Class 10th Result:

Visit the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on 'Bihar Board Class 10 result'

Enter your roll code, roll number, and click 'View'

Download and save the result for future reference

How to check the result via SMS:

Type: BIHAR10 [Your Roll Number]

Send it to 56263

Receive the result as an SMS on your mobile phone

Save a screenshot for reference

Details on Bihar Class 10th Result 2024:

Roll code, roll number, registration number, and candidate's name

Subjects, maximum marks, passing marks, theory marks obtained, and internal/practical marks

Subject-wise total marks, Matric Bihar Board result 2024 status (Pass/Fail), division, and aggregate marks

After the results are published, it is recommended that candidates carefully confirm their scores to ensure the correctness of their academic records. If students have any additional questions or need clarification, they can consult the official Bihar Board website or reach out to their respective educational institutions.