Bihar Board BSEB Matric, Inter 2025: Make Corrections To Dummy Registration Card Till September 9

The application correction deadline for the dummy registration cards for Classes 10 and 12 for the Bihar board exams of 2025 has been extended by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). September 9 is the deadline for editing the 2025 dummy registration card.

August 28 was the new deadline for editing the dummy registration card 2025 examinations, which was originally set for August 14.

Through the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com, candidates who have registered for the matriculation and intermediate exams 2025 can alter their dummy registration cards.

In order to make changes to the Class 10, 12 dummy registration card 2025, candidates must log in and provide their application number and birthdate.



Candidates will have the opportunity to fix any little mistakes in the dummy registration information, as stated in the official announcement. Name spelling errors are included in this, along with inaccurate information about images, dates of birth, caste, religion, country, gender, or subjects. Under no circumstances will candidates be allowed to completely modify the name of the parent or the student.

How to download?



-Go to biharboardonline.com to access the official Bihar Board website.

-Look through the homepage's "Latest News & Announcements" section.

-The "Dummy Registration Card 2025 Download Link" should be clicked.

-Put in your date of birth (DOB), father's name, candidate's name, and school code.

-Select the "Search" option.

-Examine the facts by downloading and reviewing the Bihar Board Dummy Registration Card 2025.

-For future use, print the Bihar Matric and Inter Dummy Registration Card 2025.



BSEB Dummy Registration Card 2025



The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the BSEB Dummy Registration Card for the 2024–2025 academic year as a temporary tool to assist students in confirming their information prior to the formal registration procedure. The student's name, birthdate, school name, and other pertinent information are all included on this card. It is recommended that students verify the authenticity of all the information on the dummy card and report any inconsistencies to the BSEB office or their particular schools.