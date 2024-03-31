Bihar Board 10th Results 2024 Declared, Check Now!

Representative Image | Freepik Image

The Bihar School Examination Board has announced the Bihar Board 10th Results 2024 on March 31, 2024. Anand Kishore, the Chairman of BSEB, revealed the results of the BSEB Matric exams during a press conference.

The Chairman not only revealed the highest achieving students and the overall percentage of students who passed, but also provided additional details about the exam. This included the total number of students who registered for the exam and the number of students who actually took it. The results are now easily accessible for the examinees on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Steps To Check The BSEB Results 2024

Step 1: Open the official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the provided link.

Step 3: Key in the required details.

Step 4: Click 'Submit'.

Step 5: The result will now appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save and download for future reference.

Toppers List Of BSEB 2024

Shivankar Kumar from Purnea - 489 marks out of 500.

Adarsh Kumar - 488 marks out of 500.

Aditya Kumar, Suman Kumar Purve, Palak Kumari, and Sajiya Perween - 486 marks out of 500.

About The BSEB Exam

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) administered the Matric board exam from February 15 to February 23, 2024. The exams were conducted in 1,548 examination centers, split into two sessions.

The first session exams were held from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, while the second session exams took place from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. The Class 10th Exam of the Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024 was conducted on the same dates, with an estimated participation of 16.4 lakh students.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for the latest updates.