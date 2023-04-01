Bihar Board 10th result 2023: Scrutiny process, compartment registrations; here's all you need to know

Representational picture |

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the Class 10 results on March 31, 2023 with a total of 16,10,657 appearing in the exams, of which 13,05, 2023 passed the same.

Candidates, who are probably disappointed about failing in the exams, now have the opportunity to reevaluation or appearing for a second time in BSEB Compartment exams. Here's all that students need to know to get their queries addressed surrounding the BSEB exams.

When will the BSEB scrutiny process start?

According to official notice, though the scrutiny process will start on April 3, students can register in it till April 9.

How can one apply for Bihar board exam's scrutiny process?

A applicant may request to have their answers-scripts rechecked if they are unsatisfied with their results. The Class 10 BSEB score can be found at matricbseb.com.

Can students reappear for Bihar board exams?

Students who failed to pass the Class 10 exam on one or more subjects may retake it using the BSEB matric compartment exams. Dates for the exams have not yet been released.

When is the BSEB compartment exams?

The application form for compartment exams will start from April 3, with candidates having time till April 7 to fill the application form. The final schedule regarding the exam has not been announced yet but it's expected to be announced for April or May. The results for compartment exam will be announced by May 31.