Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Check Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's Education Qualification, Early Life And Political Journey

Vijay Kumar Sinha | File Image

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Bihar’s Lakhisarai Assembly seat witnessed an intense contest on November 6, with Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha facing rivals Amaresh Kumar (Congress) and Suraj Kumar (Jan Suraaj Party). While Sinha’s long political career often draws attention, his educational background has also played a role in defining his administrative style.

Civil Engineering Diploma from Begusarai

According to media reports, Vijay Kumar Sinha holds a Civil Engineering Diploma from State Polytechnic, Begusarai, completed in 1989 under the Bihar Government’s Department of Science and Technology. This technical grounding is often credited for his structured decision-making approach and his emphasis on development-driven politics.

Two Decades of Influence in Lakhisarai

Sinha has represented Lakhisarai for nearly 20 years, securing victories in 2005, 2010, 2015, and 2020. The constituency has remained a BJP stronghold, with Sinha consistently receiving strong support from voters, especially the sizeable Bhumihar community, to which he belongs. In the 2020 election, he secured 38.2% votes, defeating Congress candidate Aman Raj with a comfortable margin.

Key Positions Held in Bihar Politics

Over the years, Vijay Kumar Sinha has held several prominent roles, marking a steady rise within the BJP:

-Minister of Labour Resources (2017–2020)

-Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly (2020–2022)

-Leader of the Opposition (2022–2024)

-Deputy Chief Minister (2024–present)

His administrative journey reflects a mix of political acumen and organisational responsibility.

Family Background and Early Life

Born on June 5, 1967, Sinha hails from a family rooted in education. His father, late Sharda Raman Singh, served as the in-charge principal of a high school in Bedhna, Patna, while his mother was late Surma Devi. The family’s ancestral home is in Badapur, Mokama. He married Sushila Sinha in 1986.

Early Electoral Journey

Sinha stepped into electoral politics in 2005, winning his first Assembly election from Lakhisarai. Although he narrowly lost a re-election attempt later that year, he made a strong comeback in 2010 and has retained the seat ever since.