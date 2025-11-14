 Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: All You Need To Know About Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s Education And Career Journey
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar Assembly Election Result 2025: All You Need To Know About Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s Education And Career Journey

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: All You Need To Know About Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s Education And Career Journey

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, contesting from Tarapur in the 2025 Assembly Election, has drawn attention for his educational background and long political career. Choudhary holds an honorary Doctor of Literature degree from PFC Kamraj University. With 25 years in politics, he has served as MLA, MLC, minister in multiple governments, and now Deputy CM.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
Samrat Choudhary | Image: ANI

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, contesting from the Tarapur Assembly seat under the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency, is locked in a tough battle against RJD’s Arun Kumar Shah, BSP’s Ashish Anand, and JSP’s Santosh Kumar Singh. As the political heat rises, his educational background has also come under public attention.

After 19 rounds of counting, BJP leader Samrat Choudhary is poised for a decisive victory in Tarapur, holding a strong lead of more than 27,282 votes. His closest rival, RJD candidate Arun Kumar, remains far behind with 51,364 votes, indicating a clear edge for the Deputy Chief Minister in this high-stakes contest.

Samrat Choudhary’s Education Journey

According to media reports, Samrat Choudhary holds a Doctor of Litt. (Honorary) degree from PFC Kamraj University. While honorary degrees are conferred for contributions in a field rather than traditional academic coursework, the title adds to his profile as a senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister.

FPJ Shorts
US: Trump Administration Sues California Over Controversial Voter-Approved Prop 50
US: Trump Administration Sues California Over Controversial Voter-Approved Prop 50
Farah Khan Ali SLAMS Media's Insensitivity After Mom Zarine Khan's Death & Dharmendra's Leaked Video: 'What Happened To Humanity?'
Farah Khan Ali SLAMS Media's Insensitivity After Mom Zarine Khan's Death & Dharmendra's Leaked Video: 'What Happened To Humanity?'
After Social Media Plea, Sumit Nagal Gains Chinese Visa For Australian Open 2026 Qualifiers
After Social Media Plea, Sumit Nagal Gains Chinese Visa For Australian Open 2026 Qualifiers
In Jubilee Hills bypoll, Congress Candidate Naveen Yadav Secures A Decisive Victory Over BRS Nominee Maganti Sunitha With More Than 24,000 Votes
In Jubilee Hills bypoll, Congress Candidate Naveen Yadav Secures A Decisive Victory Over BRS Nominee Maganti Sunitha With More Than 24,000 Votes
Read Also
Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: From Delhi Classrooms To Bihar Politics Maithili Thakur’s...
article-image

Early Political Journey and Rise in Bihar Politics

Choudhary’s political career began early. He first became an MLA from Parbatta in 2000, marking his entry into state politics. He retained the seat in 2010 and later served as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) from 2014 to 2016, with another nomination in 2020.

Over the past 25 years, he has held several ministerial roles across different governments, including the cabinets of Rabri Devi (RJD) and Jitan Ram Manjhi (NDA), before rising to the post of Deputy Chief Minister in the Nitish Kumar-led government.

Tarapur: A JDU Stronghold With a Kushwaha Voter Base

Tarapur has been a stronghold of the JDU for 15 years, largely due to its dominant Koeri–Kushwaha community, which traditionally supports the party. This year, the seat was allocated to the BJP, making Choudhary, a Kushwaha leader himself, the party’s key face in the region.

His political lineage also plays a role; his father, Shakuni Choudhary, held the Tarapur seat for nearly two decades between 1985–1998 and 2000–2010.

Active Digital Presence and Public Reach

Apart from his political engagements, Samrat Choudhary maintains an active presence on X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, using social media as a tool for communication and campaign outreach.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Prashant Kishor’s Education Journey And Early Life; All You...

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Prashant Kishor’s Education Journey And Early Life; All You...

Kerala Court Convicts BJP Activist-Teacher For Sexual Assault Of 10-Year-Old Girl

Kerala Court Convicts BJP Activist-Teacher For Sexual Assault Of 10-Year-Old Girl

Bihar Election 2025: Nitish Kumar’s Education And Political Legacy; A Complete Profile

Bihar Election 2025: Nitish Kumar’s Education And Political Legacy; A Complete Profile

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Check Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's Education Qualification,...

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Check Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's Education Qualification,...

Children’s Day 2025: Kids’ Powerful Freedom Fighter Speeches Win The Internet; Video Goes Viral

Children’s Day 2025: Kids’ Powerful Freedom Fighter Speeches Win The Internet; Video Goes Viral