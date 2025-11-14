Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: All You Need To Know About Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s Education And Career Journey

Samrat Choudhary | Image: ANI

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, contesting from the Tarapur Assembly seat under the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency, is locked in a tough battle against RJD’s Arun Kumar Shah, BSP’s Ashish Anand, and JSP’s Santosh Kumar Singh. As the political heat rises, his educational background has also come under public attention.

After 19 rounds of counting, BJP leader Samrat Choudhary is poised for a decisive victory in Tarapur, holding a strong lead of more than 27,282 votes. His closest rival, RJD candidate Arun Kumar, remains far behind with 51,364 votes, indicating a clear edge for the Deputy Chief Minister in this high-stakes contest.

Samrat Choudhary’s Education Journey

According to media reports, Samrat Choudhary holds a Doctor of Litt. (Honorary) degree from PFC Kamraj University. While honorary degrees are conferred for contributions in a field rather than traditional academic coursework, the title adds to his profile as a senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister.

Early Political Journey and Rise in Bihar Politics

Choudhary’s political career began early. He first became an MLA from Parbatta in 2000, marking his entry into state politics. He retained the seat in 2010 and later served as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) from 2014 to 2016, with another nomination in 2020.

Over the past 25 years, he has held several ministerial roles across different governments, including the cabinets of Rabri Devi (RJD) and Jitan Ram Manjhi (NDA), before rising to the post of Deputy Chief Minister in the Nitish Kumar-led government.

Tarapur: A JDU Stronghold With a Kushwaha Voter Base

Tarapur has been a stronghold of the JDU for 15 years, largely due to its dominant Koeri–Kushwaha community, which traditionally supports the party. This year, the seat was allocated to the BJP, making Choudhary, a Kushwaha leader himself, the party’s key face in the region.

His political lineage also plays a role; his father, Shakuni Choudhary, held the Tarapur seat for nearly two decades between 1985–1998 and 2000–2010.

Active Digital Presence and Public Reach

Apart from his political engagements, Samrat Choudhary maintains an active presence on X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, using social media as a tool for communication and campaign outreach.