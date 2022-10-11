e-Paper Get App
Bihar announces UGEAC 2022 round two seat allotment results, document verification to begin soon

The selected candidates are scheduled to complete the document verification and admission process from October 11 to October 13, 2022.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 04:08 PM IST
Representative Photo | Imagesbazaar
Bihar: Authorities on Tuesday announced the Bihar under graduate engineering admission counselling (UGEAC) 2022 round 2 seat allotment result. The course comes under the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB).

As per the announcement, the last date to download the Bihar UGEAC 2022 seat allotment letter is October 13.

The candidates have been asked to visit the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in and check and also download the UGEAC 2022 seat allotment.

In order to download the Bihar UGEAC seat allotment round 2 results candidates will need their roll number and password. The website also mentions the guidelines for the document verification.

