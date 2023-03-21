Bihar 12th Result 2023: Girls outshine boys overall, 85.50% girl students pass

Girls top in all streams in BSEB | ANI (Representative)

Bihar BSEB results class 12 were declared on Tuesday on March 21, 2023.

Bihar Board Intermediate Exams for 2023 results were announced by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday.

Over 13.18 lakh students appeared in the intermediate exam conducted by the BSEB last month, 83.70% students passed the examination.

The overall passing percentage of girl students is 85.50% closely followed by boys 82.01%.

Girls also emerged as toppers in all three streams including Science, Commerce and Arts in the intermediate exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), results of which were declared on Tuesday.

A total of 30 students including 21 girls have figured in the top six rank holder list.

Mohaddesa of Uchh Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Purnea emerged as topper in Arts stream by scoring 95% while Ayushi Nandan of R Lal College of Khagaria emerged as topper in science stream by scoring 94.8%.

In Commerce stream, Somya Sharma and Rajnish Kumar Pathak of S. Sinha College, Aurangabad jointly shared the first rank by securing 95% each.

The overall pass percentage this year is 83.70% which is 3.55 % higher than the previous year’s pass.

Speaking over the occasion, Chandrashekhar said, “Students have performed well in the board exam. It is glad to see that girls are leading in the topper list. Overall passing percentage has increased in comparison to last year which is a positive sign. I appreciate the hard work of BSEB and all teachers involved in the examination and evaluation process for declaring results within 39 days.”

Altogether 13,04,586 lakh students took intermediate exams at 1,464 examination centres held from February 1 to 11. across the state.

Students of commerce stream performed the best as 93.95% of students cleared the examination followed by 83.93 % in science stream while 82.74% in Arts stream exam.

Of the total examinees, 5.13 lakh students secured first division, 4.87 lakh students second division, while 91,503 students third division.