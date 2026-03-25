Bhutan's RCSC Delegation Visits UPSC To Study Examination Management System | File Pic

New Delhi: A three-member delegation from the Royal Civil Service Commission of Bhutan on Tuesday visited the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to study its examination management system and automation processes.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on UPSC's examination processes, post-examination systems and technology-driven mechanisms that support one of the world's largest merit-based public recruitment systems, an official statement said.

The discussions focused on transparency, integrity, efficiency and the extensive logistical arrangements involved in conducting examinations across centres nationwide, it said.

The Bhutanese delegation also took a keen interest in UPSC's use of digital and AI-enabled tools, including live face matching, Aadhaar-based authentication, de-duplication software, adoption of AI-based features in various applications and the Pratibha Setu portal, the Commission said in the statement.

The delegation comprised Tshering Cigay Dorji, Commissioner, Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC); Tashi Tobgay, Head of Bhutan Civil Service Examination Services; and Dorji Wangchuk, Senior HR assistant.

UPSC chairman Ajay Kumar said that the Commission has consistently upheld the highest standards of integrity, transparency and merit in its examination processes.

"Over the years, our systems and practices have evolved into a robust model that can serve as a benchmark for other institutions and nations," Kumar said.

RCSC Commissioner Dorji said the visit provided valuable insights that would help further strengthen fair, transparent, and efficient examination systems in Bhutan.

He said that UPSC, despite conducting examinations for such a vast number of candidates, could always uphold the utmost standards of integrity and fairness.

"We could get an insight into the robustness of processes at UPSC. Among other initiatives, we would like to adapt the learnings of the Pratibha Setu initiative for Bhutan," Dorji said.

The delegation also visited the UPSC examination centre and the UPSC museum.

"The visit reflects the strong and continuing cooperation between UPSC and RCSC, with renewal of the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) between the two institutions currently at an advanced stage of finalisation," the statement said.

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