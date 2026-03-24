‘Baal Katwa Ke Aao’: Parent’s Viral Video Alleges Mumbai School Stopped Students From Taking Exams Over Haircut Rules

AI

Mumbai: A controversy has started at St Teresa High School in Charni Road, Mumbai, with a few of the students allegedly being barred from writing their examinations for not following the school's guidelines on haircuts. The controversy emerged during a scheduled exam.

It has been alleged that the students were checked at the gate before entering the school for the exam. The students who failed to meet the set standards for haircuts were allegedly not allowed to enter the school and were asked to wait outside the school gate, thus missing an important exam.

Students at St. Teresa High School, Charni Road, Mumbai were denied entry to their exams over haircut issues parents speak out. Is this fair children’s future? Authorities need to address this immediately.



pic.twitter.com/qHY7BqorwP — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 23, 2026

What happened?

The issue gained widespread attention after a video recorded by a parent began circulating online. In the video, the parent can be heard questioning the school’s decision while pointing towards the students.

“Dekho ye mera bacha hai… aap batao kahan se iske baal badhe hue hain. Do-teen mahine mein humne baal chhote karwaye hain, phir bhi exam se utha diya… bol rahe hain baal katwa ke aao,” the parent says in the video.

He further adds that multiple students were affected, saying, “Yeh akela bacha nahi hai… yeh saare bachhon ko paper nahi dene de rahe… bol rahe hain baal kata ke aao.”

Expressing frustration, the parent claims he had already complained to the police and questioned the school’s priorities, “Education ke upar inka dhyan bilkul bhi nahi hai… sirf baal kata ke aao par dhyan de rahe hain.”

The parent also alleged that marks had been unfairly deducted in earlier exams and urged authorities to take action against the school.

Video sparks social media debate

The issue gained traction after a video from outside the school surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), showing students being stopped at the gate. The post questioned whether such strict enforcement was fair, especially during exams, and called for immediate action from authorities.

Social media users reacted strongly, with many criticising the school’s approach. One user wrote, “Wow. Haircut? Inko koi batayega, actually they need classes for this, that haircut is not that important, tumhare interview mein haircut ko nahi dekhenge, discipline baal se nahi aata.” Another commented, “Rules are fine, but stopping students from writing exams is too harsh.”

Another mentioned, “The problem is that not a lot of people realise that these days men don't have hair after 25. Most of us will lose them due to N number of factors. So it is school then college, basically Men don't get to enjoy their hair in most cases. Rules are important but also update them.."

At the same time, a few users noted that schools often have grooming policies, but agreed that barring students from exams may not be the right way to enforce them.

No Official response yet

Until now, no official statement has been made by St. Teresa High School regarding the matter. This has only increased the concern among parents, who are asking the education department to look into the matter.

The case has once again posed a pertinent question to society: what limits do schools have to set in front of the right to education of their students?