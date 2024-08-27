BHU UG Admission 2024: Round 3 Seat Allocation Declared, What's Next?

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) | BHU official website

The BHU UG 2024 Round 3 seat allocation results were made public by Banaras Hindu University on August 27, 2024.

Applicants who have registered for the Round 3 counselling process can view the seat allocation result at bhucuet.samarth.edu.in, the BHU official website.

The official notice states that students have until August 30, 2024, to pay the money via the online admission portal. The candidate's seat will be deemed cancelled if they do not pay the admission fee within the stipulated time frame. This implies that the candidate will be eliminated from consideration for any future rounds of allocation, lose the seat that has been assigned to them, and forfeit any rights related to that seat.

Candidates must use the payment option, which is accessible on their admission dashboard for each round, to upgrade their seat. This applies to higher, equal, or lower fees for the upgraded course. Candidates who did not select the "Freeze" option will be given consideration for an upgrade to a higher preference, subject to seat availability.

How to check?

-Go to bhucuet.samarth.edu.in, the official website of BHU.

-Click the login link and fill out the necessary information.

-After finishing, select "Submit."

-Next, select the link to the BHU UG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result that appears on the website that opens.

-Examine the information and save the document.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

What's next?



In any round, the candidate will have the option to "Freeze" the seat they have been assigned, provided they have paid for it. By choosing "Freeze," applicants are affirmed as accepted by the faculty and/or college and the program. This seat is reserved, and it cannot be altered thereafter.

During the reporting process, shortlisted candidates are required to provide the required documentation for verification. The CUET scorecard for 2024, mark sheets and certificates for Classes 10 and 12, caste certificates (for SC, ST, and OBC applicants), transfer certificates, and sports certificates if applying under the sports quota are some of the documents that are included in this set.