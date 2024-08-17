BHU UG Admission 2024: Round 1 Seat Allocation To Be Released Today; Check Here

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) | BHU official website

At 5 p.m. today, August 17, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will release the results of the first round of seat allotment for undergraduate admission. The BHU UG seat allocation result 2024 will be made public based on a number of variables, including the CUET results, merit rankings, and counselling preferences submitted by the candidates.

The BHU UG round 1 seat allotment result 2024 can be viewed by candidates who took part in the counselling procedure by going to the official website, bhucuet.samarth.edu.in.



As per the schedule, candidates who are given seats have until August 20 at 5 p.m. to confirm their admission and pay the required cost online. Should a seat be assigned, the applicant needs to fulfil all required entrance requirements.

It is recommended that candidates closely review the merit lists/allotment on the admission portal dashboard once they are made public. The candidate bears the obligation of routinely monitoring the CAP UG 2024 dashboard following each round of seat assignment. Should a seat be assigned, the applicant needs to fulfil all necessary entrance requirements. To be admitted, a candidate must pay the admission fee. The reserved seat will be cancelled if the admission money is not paid within the specified time range.

How to check?

Candidates who wish to download the BHU UG round 1 seat allotment result 2024 must provide their login credentials, such as their registration number and birthdate.

-Go to bhucuet.samarth.edu.in, the official website of BHU.

-On the home page, click the link for the BHU UG 2024 Round 1 seat allotment results.

-After entering your login information, click "Submit."

-The outcome of your seat assignment will be shown on the screen.

-Examine the outcome of the seat assignment and save the document.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.