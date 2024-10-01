BHU UG Admission 2024: Mop Up Schedule OUT; Check Here

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) | BHU official website

The entire BHU UG 2024 mop-up round schedule has been made public by the university. The official schedule states that the option to alter choices will be available as of October 4. A mop-up round allotment, that is, the spot round, is the method that the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has intended to use to fill open seats.

The official notice states, “Mop-up round shall be applicable for all UG courses including practical test-based courses provided that the candidate has appeared in respective practical test and has qualified.”

The official notice from BHU stated that mop-up registration will only be available online.

Based on merit, preferred selections, and reservation policy, allocations will be made. The Mop-Up round allocation's merit will be distinct from that of the regular round and spot round allocations, making them irreconcilable.

Important dates



The withdrawal option will not be available starting on October 1 at 11:59 p.m. until the mop-up round allocation procedure is finished, according to BHU.



The deadline for submitting applications for the BHU UG 2024 mop-up round is October 5, 11:59 p.m.

At 5 p.m. on October 7, the BHU UG 2024 mop-up round seat allotment results will be revealed. By October 8, 11:59 p.m., those who are selected for the BHU mop-up round 2024 must pay the acceptance fee. If necessary, the second round's seat allotment is scheduled for October 9 at 5 p.m.

Eligibility criteria

Those who have withdrawn or cancelled their reserved seats are still eligible to apply. Additionally, those who failed to pay the money after the seat allotment or defaulted are also qualified. Applicants on spot and regular rounds' waitlists are also qualified.

How to apply?

The qualified applicants must register online for Mop-Up Allotment through Samarth Portal and update their profile and preferences, if necessary.

-Go to either bhu.ac.in or bhucuet.samarth.edu.in to access the BHU admission site.

-Select the link labelled "BHU UG round 2 seat allotment 2024–25."

-Fill in the appropriate spaces with your application number and password.

-Locate the BHU seat allotment results link on the dashboard.

-The screen will show the allocation status.

-Save the allocation findings on your computer for further use.