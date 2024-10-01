 BHU UG Admission 2024: Mop Up Schedule OUT; Check Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBHU UG Admission 2024: Mop Up Schedule OUT; Check Here

BHU UG Admission 2024: Mop Up Schedule OUT; Check Here

The qualified applicants must register online for Mop-Up Allotment through Samarth Portal and update their profile and preferences, if necessary.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) | BHU official website

The entire BHU UG 2024 mop-up round schedule has been made public by the university. The official schedule states that the option to alter choices will be available as of October 4. A mop-up round allotment, that is, the spot round, is the method that the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has intended to use to fill open seats.

The official notice states, “Mop-up round shall be applicable for all UG courses including practical test-based courses provided that the candidate has appeared in respective practical test and has qualified.”

The official notice from BHU stated that mop-up registration will only be available online.

Based on merit, preferred selections, and reservation policy, allocations will be made. The Mop-Up round allocation's merit will be distinct from that of the regular round and spot round allocations, making them irreconcilable.

FPJ Shorts
BHU UG Admission 2024: Mop Up Schedule OUT; Check Here
BHU UG Admission 2024: Mop Up Schedule OUT; Check Here
'2 Din Mein Koot Diye': Lucknow Super Giants Troll Bangladesh After India Win Kanpur Test In 173 overs
'2 Din Mein Koot Diye': Lucknow Super Giants Troll Bangladesh After India Win Kanpur Test In 173 overs
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Selection List Postponed Till 6 PM Today; Technical Error Detected
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Selection List Postponed Till 6 PM Today; Technical Error Detected
UEFA Champions League Round 2: When & Where To Live Stream Arsenal vs PSG Match
UEFA Champions League Round 2: When & Where To Live Stream Arsenal vs PSG Match

Important dates

The withdrawal option will not be available starting on October 1 at 11:59 p.m. until the mop-up round allocation procedure is finished, according to BHU.

The deadline for submitting applications for the BHU UG 2024 mop-up round is October 5, 11:59 p.m.

Read Also
Bangladesh Crisis: BHU Allows Pass Out Bangladeshi Students To Stay In Hostels Without Fees
article-image

At 5 p.m. on October 7, the BHU UG 2024 mop-up round seat allotment results will be revealed. By October 8, 11:59 p.m., those who are selected for the BHU mop-up round 2024 must pay the acceptance fee. If necessary, the second round's seat allotment is scheduled for October 9 at 5 p.m.

Eligibility criteria

Those who have withdrawn or cancelled their reserved seats are still eligible to apply. Additionally, those who failed to pay the money after the seat allotment or defaulted are also qualified. Applicants on spot and regular rounds' waitlists are also qualified.

How to apply?

The qualified applicants must register online for Mop-Up Allotment through Samarth Portal and update their profile and preferences, if necessary.

-Go to either bhu.ac.in or bhucuet.samarth.edu.in to access the BHU admission site.
-Select the link labelled "BHU UG round 2 seat allotment 2024–25."
-Fill in the appropriate spaces with your application number and password.
-Locate the BHU seat allotment results link on the dashboard.
-The screen will show the allocation status.
-Save the allocation findings on your computer for further use.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BHU UG Admission 2024: Mop Up Schedule OUT; Check Here

BHU UG Admission 2024: Mop Up Schedule OUT; Check Here

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Selection List Postponed Till 6 PM Today; Technical...

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Selection List Postponed Till 6 PM Today; Technical...

Calcutta University Semester 6 Result Out For BA, BSc; Check Here

Calcutta University Semester 6 Result Out For BA, BSc; Check Here

Maharashtra: 17-Year-Old Student Stabbed To Death By 2 Minors On TC College Premises In Baramati;...

Maharashtra: 17-Year-Old Student Stabbed To Death By 2 Minors On TC College Premises In Baramati;...

Thailand: School Bus With 44 Students Catches Fire Outside Bangkok, Over 25 Feared Dead; Tragic...

Thailand: School Bus With 44 Students Catches Fire Outside Bangkok, Over 25 Feared Dead; Tragic...