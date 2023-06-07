BHU UG Admission 2023: Registration Process Begins From Today At bhuonline.in

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) | BHU official website

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will begin the registration process for the Undergraduate Programmes (UG) from today, June 7. Applicants who appeared for the CUET UG 2023 entrance test can apply for admission to BHU programmes at bhuonline.in. Candidates wishing to enroll for the BHU UG Progammes must have appeared in the CUET UG entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between May 21 and 31, 2023.

"Students must have cleared a 10 + 2 or equivalent examination to apply for the BA general courses. "Entrance Test of courses shall have CBT as the only component of assessment. Accordingly, candidates shall be selected for admission in such courses in order of merit on the basis of marks secured in the Entrance Test conducted by the NTA provided he or she fulfills the minimum eligibility criteria and minimum qualifying marks in the test," reads the official notification.

Steps To Apply for BHU Admission 2023

Go to the official website– bhuonline.in.

Click on the link UG registration on the homepage

Candidates have to fill out the registration details and other required details

Fill out the registration details and then pay the application fee.

Click on the submit button

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference