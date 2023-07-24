BHU UG Admission 2023: Registration Ends Today At bhuonline.in; Direct Link Here

IIT-BHU Varanasi | iitbhu.ac.in

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will close the registration process for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses today, July 23. Those interested can apply through the official website of the varsity at at bhuonline.in.

The official website reads, "Those candidate who did not opt for BHU earlier can now register for BHU UG Course till 23.07.2023."

Correction window

The Correction window for undergraduate applicants will be open from July 24 to July 26. The registration portal for Postgraduate programs will be reopened on July 25.

Direct link to apply for BHU UG Admissions 2023

After the National testing Agency declared CUET UG Result 2023 on July 15, BHU soon reopened the registration process for the candidates who did not opt for BHU while filling out the application form for CUET UG 2023.

Steps to register for BHU UG admission 2023:

Visit the official website at bhuonline.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link for UG admissions

Fill out the registration form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take print for future reference.

