 BHU UG Admission 2023: Registration Ends Today At bhuonline.in; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBHU UG Admission 2023: Registration Ends Today At bhuonline.in; Direct Link Here

BHU UG Admission 2023: Registration Ends Today At bhuonline.in; Direct Link Here

The Correction window for undergraduate applicants will be open from July 24 to July 26. The registration portal for Postgraduate programs will be reopened on July 25.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 08:42 AM IST
article-image
IIT-BHU Varanasi | iitbhu.ac.in

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will close the registration process for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses today, July 23. Those interested can apply through the official website of the varsity at at bhuonline.in.

The official website reads, "Those candidate who did not opt for BHU earlier can now register for BHU UG Course till 23.07.2023."

Correction window

The Correction window for undergraduate applicants will be open from July 24 to July 26. The registration portal for Postgraduate programs will be reopened on July 25.

Direct link to apply for BHU UG Admissions 2023

After the National testing Agency declared CUET UG Result 2023 on July 15, BHU soon reopened the registration process for the candidates who did not opt for BHU while filling out the application form for CUET UG 2023.

Read Also
BHU Re-opens Registration For Admissions Into UG Courses At bhuonline.in
article-image

Steps to register for BHU UG admission 2023:

Visit the official website at bhuonline.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link for UG admissions

Fill out the registration form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take print for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BHU UG Admission 2023: Registration Ends Today At bhuonline.in; Direct Link Here

BHU UG Admission 2023: Registration Ends Today At bhuonline.in; Direct Link Here

Father Resumes School 26 Years Later to Motivate Son

Father Resumes School 26 Years Later to Motivate Son

'Youth Must Empower Themselves - Not By Political Intoxication But Through Personality Development':...

'Youth Must Empower Themselves - Not By Political Intoxication But Through Personality Development':...

Manipur Violence: Firing Incident In Churachandpur, Miscreants Set School Ablaze

Manipur Violence: Firing Incident In Churachandpur, Miscreants Set School Ablaze

IBPS RRB PO XII admit Card Out On ibps.in, Details Here

IBPS RRB PO XII admit Card Out On ibps.in, Details Here