BHU Re-opens Registration For Admissions Into UG Courses At bhuonline.in

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) | BHU official website

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has reopened the registration portal for undergraduate programmes (UG) fro the interested candidates to apply through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 today (July 17, 2023). Eligible candidates can register themselves through the official portal at bhuonline.in.

The last date to register is July 23, 2023.

Earlier the registration process for UG programmes were started from June 7 to 27, 2023. The official website of the varsity states, "Consequent upon the announcement of UG CUET 2023 results by NTA on July 15, 2023, the Banaras Hindu University has reopened the registration link for its UG Courses. The registration link will remain active till July 23, 2023."

Steps To Apply for BHU Admission 2023:

Visit the official portal of BHU at bhuonline.in.

Now, click on 'new registration' and fill out the details.

Click on 'sign up' and log in through the generated credentials.

Fill out the application form and then select the programme.

Now, upload all the required documents (scanned copies) and make the payment.

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further use.

