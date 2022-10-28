BHU PG Admissions 2022: Last date to register postponed; here's how to apply at bhuonline.in | Pixabay

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has postponed the registration deadline for BHU PG Admissions 2022 till October 29. Candidates can complete the online application process through the official website– bhuonline.in. It is compulsory for all eligible candidates to make the fee payment at the time of online registration. The preference entry window will remain open till October 30, 2022.

Candidates qualified for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 exam are only eligible for the BHU PG Admissions 2022. Candidates should also have completed graduation and they must have marksheets of at least two years.

Here's how to apply for BHU PG Admission 2022:

Go to the official website - bhuonline.in. Select 'Click Here to Apply' in the PG admission registration. Key in the required login details and click on submit. Upload the required documents by scanning them. Fill in the programme choices. Pay the application fee.