BHU begins PhD courses in museology

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) | BHU official website

The Department of Museology at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is currently fully operational. In addition, the institution has stated that it would offer postgraduate, doctoral, and postdoctoral programmes in Museology. The number of departments within the Faculty of Arts, often known as the mother faculty, has increased to 22 as a result of this.

Museology was once conducted as an unit of the Faculty of Arts' Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology. Following the permission of the visitor, President of India Ram Nath Kovind, and subsequent amendments to the BHU Statutes, the university has announced the foundation of the Department of Museology.

“India has over 1000 museums with several new museums coming up too. This underlines the need of more able professionals in the area of Museology. The new department in BHU is poised to play an important role in this regard," said the university in its press release.

Currently, the National Museum Institute (Deemed to be University) in New Delhi, Aligarh Muslim University in Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Maharaja Sayajirao University in Vadodara (Gujarat), Indira Gandhi National Tribal University in Amarkantak (Madhya Pradesh), and Calcutta University in Kolkata (West Bengal) are among the few institutions where Museology is functioning as a full-fledged department and offering educational programmes.

According to Usha Rani Tiwari, a professor of museology at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the discipline offers a variety of career options, including museum director, conservator, and assistant professor, among others. She went on to say that the establishment of a new department of museology will contribute to Banaras Hindu University's progress and grandeur.