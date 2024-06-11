BHU PG 2024 Admission: First Cutoff List, Schedule For First Round Of Seat Distribution OUT

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) | BHU official website

The schedule for the first round of seat distribution for postgraduate (PG) admissions for the 2024–25 session has been made public by Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and its associated colleges. Today, the Samarth site issued the first cutoff list.

By June 3, more than fifty thousand students had enrolled for admissions. The schedule for seat assignments was made public by the university's central admission committee on Monday.



Students interested in admission to BHU can visit the university's admission portal and provide the necessary information to verify the status of their seat. You have the allotted time to finish the admissions procedure if your name was listed in the first step.

Important Dates

Live Seat Allocation on Samarth Dashboard: June 11, 12:00 PM

Acceptance by Candidates: June 11, 12:00 PM to June 13, 11:59 PM

Online Document Verification by Departments: June 11, 12:00 PM to June 14, 11:59 PM

Fee Payment Deadline: June 15, 11:59 PM

About 8,500 PG seats are up for grabs through the admissions process, with about 5,000 of those seats located on the BHU campus. This procedure also involves affiliated colleges including DAV PG College, Vasant Mahila Mahavidyalaya Rajghat, Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya Kamachha, and Arya Mahila PG College.