BHU Admission 2023: Registration For PG Courses Closes Today at bhuonline.in

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

The registration for admission to postgraduate (PG) courses in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will end today through the official website at bhuonline.in. The admissions will be taken into the BHU considering CUET PG 2023 scorecard conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The candidates will not have to upload the scorecard of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for postgraduate programmes.

Application Fee for BHU PG courses

The candidates belonging to general category will have to pay Rs 600.

Candidates belonging to SC and ST category will have to pay Rs 300.

For more than one course

General category students will have to pay extra Rs 300.

SC, ST category students will have to pay Rs 150.

Documents required for BHU PG Admission 2023:

The candidate will require a scanned copy (JPEG or PDF) of passport size photograph, signature, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, bachelor’s degree mark sheet (all semester), birth certificate and other relevant documents such as caste, income, TC or migration and CC during the registration process.

The university will hold BHU PG admission 2023 for eight MSc programmes, including Physics, Chemistry, Geology and Botany as well as MCA programme. The students can also apply for eight special MSc programmes, including Environmental Science, Applied Microbiology, and Mathematics and Computing. The faculty of Arts will offer admission to 19 MA courses.

Steps to apply for BHU PG admission 2023:

Visit the official portal, bhuonline.in

Click on the link ‘new registration’.

Fill the relevant details and click on ‘sign up’

Login through the generated credentials

Fill the application form and select the preferred programmes.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Download the application form future reference.

