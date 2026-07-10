Bhiwandi TET Paper Leak Case: Two More Arrested From Agra, Probe Reveals Interstate Racket |

Bhiwandi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Bhiwandi Police probing the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case has made two more arrests from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of accused arrested so far to 12. Investigators say fresh evidence indicates that the alleged racket extended far beyond leaking examination papers, involving a well-organised interstate network handling financial transactions, travel logistics and coordinated operations across multiple states.

Accused remanded to police custody till July 13

The newly arrested accused have been identified as Pawan Kumar Yadav 40 and Hariom Singh Panu 28 Both were produced before a local court on Thursday, which remanded them to police custody till July 13. Meanwhile, the police custody of previously arrested accused Kapil Dahiya and Sanjay Kumar Sharma has been extended till July 11, while four other accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

According to DCP Dr Pawan Bansod the investigation has revealed that the two newly arrested accused were in regular contact with the alleged mastermind Bijendra Gupta as well as arrested accused Dheeraj Singh and Kapil Dahiya. He said preliminary investigation has established their direct involvement in the crime, including financial transactions linked to the paper leak conspiracy, leading to their arrest.

The investigation has found a direct connection between the two accused and the offence, including monetary transactions. They were in constant touch with the mastermind and other key accused. Their custodial interrogation is expected to help identify more members of the syndicate," Dr Bansode said.

CCTV footage strengthens evidence against accused in leak case

Investigators have also recovered multiple CCTV footages that have emerged as crucial evidence in the case. The footage allegedly shows Pawan Kumar Yadav with Kapil Dahiya and Dheeraj Singh, strengthening the prosecution's claim that the accused maintained close coordination before and after the alleged leak.

Police sources said Pawan Kumar Yadav is suspected to have played a significant role in the financial network linked to alleged mastermind Bijendra Gupta and his wife Suman Kumari. Investigators are now scrutinising bank accounts, digital payment records and other financial documents to trace the flow of money allegedly generated through the paper leak operation and identify additional beneficiaries.

Hariom accused of arranging travel for key conspirators

The probe has also revealed the alleged role of Hariom Singh Panu, who is accused of arranging air travel tickets for arrested accused Kapil Dahiya and Dheeraj Singh. Police believe he facilitated the movement of key conspirators across states, suggesting that the syndicate had a structured logistical support system to execute its operations.

Dr Bansod said multiple SIT teams are conducting coordinated raids to arrest Bijendra Gupta, who remains the prime accused and is still absconding. Teams have been deployed in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and Delhi, where searches are underway based on technical surveillance and intelligence inputs.

Read Also Airoli To Host Career Guidance Camp For Class 10, 12 Students On July 11

Police track Gupta’s movements through technical surveillance

According to investigators, Gupta has been frequently changing his location to evade arrest, making the operation more challenging. However, police expressed confidence that sustained technical tracking and intelligence-based operations would soon lead to his capture.

Officials said the investigation is increasingly pointing towards a well-organised interstate examination fraud network involving paper leaks, financial transactions, travel management and confidential coordination among multiple operatives. Interrogation of the arrested accused has reportedly led investigators to several new suspects, prompting the SIT to widen the scope of the investigation.

Police believe more arrests are likely in the coming days as investigators continue to unravel the full extent of the alleged TET paper leak syndicate and identify every individual involved in the conspiracy.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/