Airoli To Host Career Guidance Camp For Class 10, 12 Students On July 11 | Sourced

In an initiative aimed at helping students make informed academic and career choices, Shivsamarth Cooperative Credit Society Ltd. will organise an Education and Career Guidance Camp in Airoli on July 11.

Camp to guide students on choosing suitable streams and career paths

The programme is intended to guide students, particularly those who have completed or are preparing to complete Classes 10 and 12, on selecting suitable educational streams and career paths in today's competitive environment.

The session will focus on helping students understand their strengths and aptitudes, the role of aptitude tests in career planning, the various educational opportunities available after secondary and higher secondary education, and the preparation required to build a successful career.

Senior psychiatrist Arun Naik to deliver keynote guidance

The keynote guidance will be delivered by Arun Naik, a senior psychiatrist and associate of the late Dr. Anand Nadkarni, founder of the Institute for Psychological Health (IPH).

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The camp will be held at 4 pm on July 11 at Janakibai Madhavi Mangal Karyalaya in Sector 5, Airoli.

Appealing to students and parents to attend the programme, Shivsamarth Cooperative Credit Society president Madhukar Patil said the camp would help participants gain clarity on career options and make well-informed decisions about their future education and profession.

Organisers said interested participants can obtain further information by contacting 7715928882, 9833150459, or 7304711869.

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