Bhiwandi Civic Body To Provide Free Textbooks To 2,815 Class IX And X Students In Municipal Schools For 2026–27 | iStock Images

Bhiwandi: In a significant step aimed at strengthening secondary education and easing the financial burden on economically weaker families, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has decided to provide free textbooks to students of Classes IX and X studying in its municipal schools for the academic year 2026–27.

2,815 Students to Benefit

The initiative is expected to benefit 2,815 students enrolled in municipal schools across the city and forms part of the civic body's broader efforts to improve educational standards, ensure equal learning opportunities and reinforce the academic foundation of students.

The programme is being implemented under the leadership of Mayor Narayan Ratan Choudhary and Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar, with a focus on enhancing access to quality education for students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

₹1 Crore Budget for Education Mission

Recognising education as a powerful instrument of social transformation, the civic administration had created a dedicated budget head titled 'Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Education Mission', under which a provision of ₹1 crore was earmarked exclusively for educational initiatives. The expenditure for supplying free textbooks will be met from this allocation.

To ensure that students receive authentic, updated and government-approved study material, the textbooks will be procured directly from Bal bharati, the Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research. Civic officials have categorically stated that the procurement process will not involve any private vendors, agents, suppliers or intermediaries, thereby ensuring complete transparency and adherence to government norms.

Scheme Exclusively for BNCMC Schools

Officials clarified that the scheme is exclusively meant for students studying in Classes IX and X in BNCMC-run schools. The Education Department has already initiated the necessary administrative process to ensure that textbooks reach students before the commencement of the new academic session.

The civic body believes that timely availability of textbooks will not only improve classroom learning but also help reduce school dropout rates while promoting educational equity among students from underprivileged sections of society.

Deputy Commissioner (Education) Balakrishna Kshirsagar and Administrative Officer Saudagar Shikhare expressed confidence that the initiative would provide meaningful academic support to thousands of students and further strengthen the quality of education in municipal schools.

With this decision, the Bhiwandi civic administration has reinforced its commitment to making quality education more accessible, affordable and inclusive, ensuring that no student is deprived of learning opportunities due to financial constraints.

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