Bhiwandi ACB Arrests Principal And Two Teachers For Demanding ₹4,000 Bribe As Admission Donation For Urdu School | Representational Image

Bhiwandi: In a major anti-corruption crackdown that has sent shockwaves through the education sector in Bhiwandi, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Thane unit arrested three women including the principal of a reputed Urdu educational institution for allegedly demanding a bribe in the name of school admission donations.

Accused Remanded to Two Days Police Custody

The action was carried out at Salauddin Ayubi Memorial Urdu High School and Junior College after a complainant alleged that school authorities demanded money for granting admission to his daughter. The accused were later produced before the Bhiwandi court which remanded them to two days of police custody.

According to ACB officials, the complainant Abul Lais Ansari a resident of Bhiwandi approached the Thane ACB unit with allegations that he was asked to pay ₹5,000 as a “donation” for his daughter’s admission to the school. Following negotiations, the amount was allegedly reduced to ₹4,000.

Principal, Computer Teacher and Clerk Caught Red-Handed

Acting on the complaint, the ACB conducted a preliminary verification, during which the names of principal Atiya Khan, computer teacher Rizwana Banu Amjad Khan, and clerk Asma Shaikh surfaced. After confirming the allegations, the anti-graft agency laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribe amount.

Officials said the entire operation was documented and supported with audio-video evidence and other material collected during the trap proceedings. Sources in the investigation revealed that resentment had reportedly been brewing among several parents over alleged donation demands during the admission process at the institution.

School Allegedly Flouting RTE Act Provisions

The complainant further alleged that the school administration was flouting provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act and other government norms by indulging in illegal monetary demands for admissions.

Following the operation, the ACB registered an offence against the three accused at Shantinagar Police Station under Sections 7 and 7(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Investigators are now probing whether similar illegal collections were made from parents in the past and if more individuals associated with the institution were involved in the alleged racket.

The arrests have reignited debate in Bhiwandi over the growing menace of unofficial donations and corruption in educational institutions, particularly during the admission season. Education activists and parents have demanded stricter scrutiny of private and aided schools to ensure transparency in admissions and prevent exploitation of families seeking education for their children.

ACB officials indicated that further investigation is underway and additional evidence is being examined to determine the extent of the alleged malpractice.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/