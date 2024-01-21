Bhim Army Chief And Delhi University Students Detained During Protest In Support Of Former Professor | PTI

A group of Delhi University students and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad were detained by Delhi Police on Friday during a demonstration in North Campus in favor of former assistant professor Ritu Singh.

In 2020, Daulat Ram College terminated Ms. Singh's employment. She has been demonstrating against the college administration's alleged caste-based harassment and discrimination. The case is pending in court.

Eighty people detained

Approximately eighty people, including Mr. Aazad, were taken into custody and taken to the Burari police station. He stated that they would be released in a few hours.

Maya John, a member of the Academic Council at Delhi University, expressed regret over the rapid reduction of democratic space both inside and outside of the university.

"What happened today is really condemnable... the way the authorities are clamping down on protests, leaving no democratic space for resistance," she told PTI.

"Aazad staged a protest at North Campus with the help of his backers and other students. Because they lacked authorization to hold a protest, the demonstrators were taken into custody", told a senior police officer to PTI.

According to Maya John, all democratic forces ought to band together to oppose repression, administrative authoritarianism, and a lack of accountability.

(With inputs from PTI)