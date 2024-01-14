Bharat Ek Vishwa Guru: Third Edition Held At Business School JBIMS | File

In an initiative inspired by the ethos of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the "Bharat Ek Vishwa Guru" platform seeks to forge a strong connection between the prosperous 10% segment of India and its underprivileged counterpart. This concept envisions leveraging the wisdom of metropolitan hubs such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad to uplift the remotest corners of Bharat, including Bihar, Orissa, and Jharkhand.

The third edition of this transformative platform is currently underway at JBIMS Business School, under the guidance of the Director, Dr. Srinivas Iyengar. This event sees a host of speakers including Ashish Chauhan, MD & CEO of the National Stock Exchange, Imtaiyazur Rahman, MD & CEO of UTI Mutual Fund, Richard Rekhy, former CEO of KPMG India and current board member of KPMG Dubai, and Davinder Sandhu, Co-founder and Chairman of Primus Partners.

These sessions aim to inspire residents of underprivileged regions through the success stories and insights shared by accomplished speakers. Notable figures, such as entrepreneur Rajesh Chaplot and Retired Lt. Col Manoj Kumar Sinha, have already contributed to this endeavor. The initiative, moderated by author and speaker Shri Ratan Sharda, envisions a harmonious bridge between the prosperous and the underprivileged, fostering growth, learning, and pride across communities in Bharat.