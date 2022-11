Bengaluru student gets 5-year jail term for sharing Facebook post on Pulwama attack

Representative Photo |

Bengaluru: A special court in Bengaluru has jailed an engineering student for five years over derogatory Facebook posts about the Pulwama attack, police said.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) said on Monday that the resident of Kacharaknahalli in Bengaluru Faiz Rasheed has been in jail since his arrest in February 2019 after his bail applications were rejected.

Faiz Rasheed, who was a third-semester engineering student, was arrested over his February 14, 2019, Facebook posts that celebrated the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in an attack in Jammu and Kashmir's southern district.

His phone was seized and police got it investigated by a forensic science lab.

The charge sheet has been filed under Indian Penal Code sections (IPC) 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion), 124A (sedition) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019, in which 40 personnel died.

A suicide bomber had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.