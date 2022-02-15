Neemuch: Kashmiri student arrested for sharing 'objectionable content' on Pulwama terror attack in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A Kashmiri student was detained for sharing objectionable content on his social media pages on the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The student, who is a minor, is studying in BCom first year at Government PG College in Neemuch. He is also receiving a central governmentís scholarship. Kotwali police have registered a case under various sections of IPC after the college principal VK Jain complained to the Kotwali police about the post.

Kotwali police station in-charge Karnisingh Shaktawat said after receiving the complaint from the principal they immediately sent a team and detained the student. He was brought to the police station. Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) worker raised an objection.

Police sources said that the student shared photographs of all 40 martyrs claiming it was revenge for Babri demolition.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Suraj Kumar Verma said that the mobile phone and laptop of the student had been seized and were being checked.

'As soon as the issue came to our knowledge, we detained the student and later a case was registered against him,' Verma told media persons.

SP Suraj Kumar Verma said that a case has been registered against the student under Section 124(A) (offence of sedition), 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 505 (intent to incite) of the Indian Penal Code.

Since the student is a minor, police will produce him before the juvenile court and further action will be taken in the matter following the courtís directives.

The preliminary police investigation also revealed that the student was following the Pakistani army's social media pages.

Meanwhile, the college principal and hostel superintendent forwarded informed the senior officer of the education department including the commissioner of the Higher Education Department about the incident and sought guidance. A team was formed for the case who is in touch with the legal experts as well.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 09:56 PM IST