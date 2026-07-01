Bengaluru Shocker: 5 Daycare Staffers Booked For Allegedly Abusing Toddlers At IT Company Campus Crèche

Bengaluru Police are investigating allegations of abuse at a daycare centre inside an IT company campus after videos surfaced online | AI Generated Representational Image

Bengaluru, July 1: Five women employees of a daycare centre operating inside an IT company campus in Bengaluru have been booked for allegedly physically abusing toddlers under their care.

Police have registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and have begun questioning the staff.

The alleged incidents took place at the childcare facility in Brookefield, where employees of the IT company leave their children while at work. The matter came to light on Monday after videos, purportedly showing the abuse, were circulated on WhatsApp and reported to the Child Helpline.

Videos Trigger Police Action

According to police, the videos show toddlers crying while caregivers allegedly subjected them to physical abuse and torture. The footage is also said to show caregivers threatening children aged between two and three years whenever they cried or created a disturbance.

The complaint further alleged that the women put children inside a front-loading washing machine, made them sit on a western-style toilet, sprayed water into their mouths using a toilet jet spray, locked them inside bathrooms, and threatened them into remaining silent.

Probe Underway

Police said the five women are being questioned while investigators verify the authenticity of the videos. They are also trying to determine when the alleged incidents took place and whether more children were subjected to similar abuse.

No arrests have been made so far. Police said the investigation is continuing.

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The allegations have raised serious concerns over the safety of children at daycare centres operating within corporate campuses. The police have said the authenticity of the videos and the sequence of events are still under verification, and the investigation is ongoing.

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