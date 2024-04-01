Bank of India (BOI) Announces 143 Open Officer Positions for Recruitment 2024

Snehal Pailkar

On its website, Bank of India (BOI) has listed 143 open positions for different officer positions. The official notification was released one day before to the start of the recruiting process, which took place on March 27. The purpose of this recruitment campaign is to fill open officer posts up to Scale IV in a variety of streams. Although April 10 is the deadline for online applications, no dates have been announced for the exam or the interview.



On the bank's website, bankofindia.co.in, interested candidates can now register for the BOI Recruitment 2024 online exam.

There are two primary phases to the selection process for hiring BOI officers. Initially, an online test will be required of the candidates. The qualifying applicants will then be contacted for the interview stage if they make it beyond the cutoffs.

Application Fees

The cost for general candidates applying for the BOI Officer recruitment of 2024 is Rs 850. Candidates from the SC, ST, and PWD categories, however, will have to pay Rs 175 instead. The application fee may be paid by candidates with a debit card, credit card (Master, Visa, or Rupay), cash card, online banking, mobile wallet, or UPI.

HOW TO APPLY FOR BOI OFFICER RECRUITMENT 2024?

Visit the official website, bankofindia.co.in.

Select the hiring link located on the website's home page.

Register and complete the online form.

Pay the application fees and upload the necessary files.

Send the form in. Print off this page for your records.

Exam Pattern

Subjects covered in the online exam will include general awareness, professional knowledge pertinent to the role, and English language. The banking industry will be the subject of the third line of inquiry. The exam is offered to candidates in both Hindi and English.

