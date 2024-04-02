 Balochistan Schools Struggle As Essential Supplies Fail To Arrive, Students Left Disappointed
ANIUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
Balochistan Schools Struggle As Essential Supplies Fail To Arrive, Students Left Disappointed | Photo: Representative Image

Despite one month passed since the beginning of the academic year, unfortunately, essential items such as textbooks and stationery have not yet reached the dilapidated schools of Balochistan in Pakistan, The Balochistan Post reported citing the central spokesperson of Baloch Students Organisation (BSO).

The Balochistan Post reported citing reports from local media, that almost all children in the Balanosh area of Chagai district are out of school.

In the 21st century, where the rest of the world has made significant progress, the children of Balochistan are deprived of education. This deprivation of education serves as tangible evidence of the state’s deliberate efforts to keep the Baloch people marginalized, BSO statement read.

Schools closed in Jhal Magsi

Similarly, according to some media reports, around three dozen schools in Jhal Magsi are closed, leaving the children of these areas deprived of school education. Meanwhile, teachers and other staff are receiving salaries while sitting at home. Jhal Magsi is counted among the most neglected districts of Balochistan, where the helpless population has been at the mercy of the state and its negligence for a long time, the spokesperson said.

Furthermore, the organization, through a press release, urges the provincial government and relevant authorities to swiftly resolve the aforementioned issues. Otherwise, BSO will initiate protest movements throughout Balochistan, The Balochistan Post reported.

Earlier on March 29, Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) leaders, human rights activists, and press personnel highlighted the severe deterioration of human rights situation in Balochistan and the atrocities inflicted by the Pakistani administration upon the Baloch community. The activists had participated at a side event organised on the sidelines of the ongoing 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council at Geneva, Switzerland.

