Back to school! know how well parents and schools are prepared across Mumbai

Mumbai: This is the first academic year following the pandemic to begin in June. After two years of online-offline learning patterns, schools across the state are ready to welcome students back. Maharashtra's new academic year begins on June 15, and teachers and faculty were asked to begin school preparations on June 13.

Parents seemed to be concerned about their children going to school during the start of 2022, but now that school is set to begin, they are comforted that all preventative precautions are in place. Despite the increased number of Covid cases, the majority of parents are comfortable sending their children. Moneshi Shah, a Mumbai-based parent, stated, "Yes, I have no worries about sending my child to school. We no longer have to be concerned, and schools are taking adequate precautions to ensure the safety of children."



Teachers, parents, and students are a bit nervous and excited on the first day of school as they ponder the challenges and triumphs they will face over the school year. Many schools in Mumbai have already started, with the others set to start on June 15. The majority of BMC schools resumed on June 13, and others have begun their reopening preparations.



"We began our school in the new building and welcomed our kids with a dance and singing activities," Amol Deshmukh, Principal of Mumbai Public School, CBSE, stated. "A selfie booth was also set up for parents and students to enjoy their first day of school. We urged students to learn at least one new skill during their holiday, and they discussed their experiences," he added.



Chakala MPS Marathi, School Number 1, Andheri headmistress Rajni Awhad remarked, "Today, we greeted kids with flowers and balloons. Along with the books, chocolates and sweets were handed. Because many of the kids are still in their hometown, the majority of them will join by June 15."



"We visited a special school today, along with other ward schools, and a good strength was seen in the schools," Veena Sonawane, AO of F South ward, said. " All of the pupils received textbooks, and a sweet dish was served to them as a midday meal. All of our schools have implemented Covid precautions, and we will ensure that all pupils are vaccinated within the school."

"The school ambiance was adorned with colourful balloons, and stars to make children feel happy and excited. Welcome boards with loving messages and happy smiles added to the excitement of the students to come back post pandemic to school. Teachers made loving personalized cards," said Ms. Anjali Bowen, Principal of Ryan International School, Kandivali.



Further, she added, "As every Ryanite is a king and a queen in the making, students were engaged in creating engaging activities like crown making, and headgear making to make them feel special. We've also assured that all preventive steps are taken in accordance with the government's safety protocols."

Talking about the changes schools have brought for the new academic year, Mrs. Saiesha Mansukhani, Junior School Head, Aditya Birla World Academy said, "This year offered a whole new set of challenges. The first and most significant change was that schools needed to be physically safe for children. Some of the learners came to school post the pandemic for the first time, therefore, meet and greet sessions to make the learners comfortable in the classroom setting and for them to get to know their peers and teachers. Social and emotional learning skills were emphasised in experiential learning activities."

"We pride in the holistic development of all our children. The emotional well-being of our children is of utmost importance, and we keep them at the centre of everything," she added.

