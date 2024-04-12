 Australia: Southern Cross University Offers Scholarships For Indian Students
Indian students have the option to apply for the Southern Cross Global Regional Scholarship. This scholarship is available for undergraduate or graduate programs at the Lismore and Coffs Harbour campuses.

Updated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
Southern Cross University

Southern Cross University in Australia is offering scholarships to international students, providing them with opportunities to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

Vice Chancellor's academic excellence scholarship

The Vice Chancellor's Academic Excellence Scholarship is open to full-time undergraduate or postgraduate students enrolled at the Gold Coast campus. Applicants must meet the university's minimum admission requirements and demonstrate consistently high academic performance with an ATAR of 75 or above.

Additionally, Indian students have the option to apply for the Southern Cross Global Regional Scholarship. This scholarship is available for undergraduate or graduate programs at the Lismore and Coffs Harbour campuses. It offers a maximum fee reduction of AUD 8,000 (Rs 4 lakh) per year for the duration of the program.

Courses Offered

Southern Cross University offers a diverse range of courses across various fields, including:

Engineering

Naturopathic Medicine

Health Science

Nursing

Business

Computing

Education

Social Work

Community Welfare

High-ranking Subject Areas

Southern Cross University has achieved high rankings in various subject areas:

Life Sciences: Top 300

Psychology: Top 400

Education: Top 400

Social Sciences: Top 500

Physical Sciences: Top 600

Business and Economics: Top 800

Clinical and Health: Top 800

These scholarship opportunities and academic achievements underscore Southern Cross University's commitment to providing quality education and support for international students from diverse backgrounds.

