Australia: Southern Cross University Offers Scholarships For Indian Students

Southern Cross University in Australia is offering scholarships to international students, providing them with opportunities to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies.
Vice Chancellor's academic excellence scholarship
The Vice Chancellor's Academic Excellence Scholarship is open to full-time undergraduate or postgraduate students enrolled at the Gold Coast campus. Applicants must meet the university's minimum admission requirements and demonstrate consistently high academic performance with an ATAR of 75 or above.
Additionally, Indian students have the option to apply for the Southern Cross Global Regional Scholarship. This scholarship is available for undergraduate or graduate programs at the Lismore and Coffs Harbour campuses. It offers a maximum fee reduction of AUD 8,000 (Rs 4 lakh) per year for the duration of the program.
Courses Offered
Southern Cross University offers a diverse range of courses across various fields, including:
Engineering
Naturopathic Medicine
Health Science
Nursing
Business
Computing
Education
Social Work
Community Welfare
High-ranking Subject Areas
Southern Cross University has achieved high rankings in various subject areas:
Life Sciences: Top 300
Psychology: Top 400
Education: Top 400
Social Sciences: Top 500
Physical Sciences: Top 600
Business and Economics: Top 800
Clinical and Health: Top 800
These scholarship opportunities and academic achievements underscore Southern Cross University's commitment to providing quality education and support for international students from diverse backgrounds.