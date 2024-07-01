Australia Doubles Visa Fee To AUS$1,600 From Today, Bans Onshore Applications | Freepik

The Australian government has announced an increase in fees for international students. From AUD 710 ($473) to AUD 1600 ($1,068). This policy, effective from July 1, is part of the Anthony Albanese government's strategy to address the country's record-high migration rates and alleviate pressure on the housing market.

Other changes in Australian Visa regulation

Indian students, who represent the second-largest group of international students in Australia, will be particularly affected by this change. In addition to the fee hike, the government has introduced new restrictions for temporary visa holders. Those on Temporary Graduate, Visitor, and Maritime Crew visas will no longer be eligible to apply for a student visa while in Australia, impacting thousands of Indian students currently residing in the country.

Clare O’Neil, Minister for Home Affairs and Cyber Security, stated, “The changes coming into force today will help restore integrity to our international education system, and create a migration system which is fairer, smaller, and better able to deliver for Australia.” This move aims to ensure that only genuine students are granted visas, supporting Australia's economic growth.

Migration and enrollment surge

Official data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed that net overseas migration reached 548,800 people during the year ending September 30, 2023. Indian students have shown a significant presence in Australian educational institutions, with 100,009 enrolled in 2022 and 122,000 studying in Australia from January to September 2023.

Due to the fee hike, Australia now charges substantially more for student visas than traditional nations like the US and Canada, where the expenses are around $185 and CAD 150 ($110), respectively.

Furthermore, the government is eliminating loopholes in visa requirements that have permitted international students to remain longer than once. This comes after an increase in student visa applications of more than 30%, with over 150,000 being issued in 2022–2023 for second or subsequent years. To make it more difficult for international students, the savings requirement for student visas has also gone up, from AUD 24,505 ($16,146) to AUD 29,710 ($19,576).