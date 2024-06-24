Australia Sees 30% Decline In Study Visa Grants, Government Data Shows

Representational Image

The latest data from Australia's Department of Home Affairs reveals a significant drop in study visa grants for the first four months of 2024. From January to April, only 74,421 study visas were granted to offshore applicants, marking a nearly 30% decline (-29.1%) compared to the 104,808 visas issued during the same period in 2023, as reported by Shiksha.

This downward trend is consistent with a previous historical record set during the pandemic, when the number of student visas granted for overseas study fell by 53% during the academic years of 2019–20 and 2020–21. Vocational education and training (VET) and language training (ELICOS), which had declines of 56% and 69%, respectively, are the most impacted sectors in the present slump.

New immigration rules

According to the Shiksha reports, the major reason for the decline in study visa awards is the new immigration regulations that went into effect in December 2023. The immediate effects of these regulations on the number of overseas students and, by extension, the Australian education industry, are being closely examined.

Troy Williams, Chief Executive of the Independent Tertiary Education Council Australia (ITECA), expressed concern over the government's approach. He highlighted the financial strain on quality skills training and higher education providers, many of which are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. "The Australian Government's approach to international student visa approvals threatens the commercial sustainability of these organisations. There will be job losses that can be directly attributed to Australian Government policy," Williams told ICEF Monitor.

Luke Sheehy, CEO of Universities Australia, echoed these concerns, emphasising the economic significance of the international education sector. "Decades of careful and strategic work by universities and the Government have seen Australia grow to be a leading provider of international education. We can’t let this work go to waste. The sector contributed AUS$48 billion to the economy last year, accounting for over half of Australia’s economic growth and supporting the vital work our universities do on behalf of all Australians," Sheehy said. He stressed the importance of stability and growth in the sector to ensure universities can meet national skills needs and continue supporting government priorities.