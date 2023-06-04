Attention! fully-funded DAAD scholarship for Germany; benefits, eligibility, procedure here

DAAD Helmut Schmidt Programme 2024 is available for students from developing countries | Canva

Mumbai: In a major benefit for students wishing to study in Germany, DAAD has announced Helmut Schmidt Programme 2024, a fully funded scholarship for students especially from developing, emerging countries.

Internationally recognised as Master's Scholarship for Public Policy and Good Governance, the programme aims to cater to individuals interested to study Law, Economics, Political Science and Administration while also providing necessary skills to them in order to assume prominent roles in their respective home countries.

The fully-funded scholarship will help international students develop professional leadership skills, while also giving them the opportunity to avail travel allowances, monthly stipends, and study grants.

Details about the fully-funded scholarship:

Host Country: Germany

Host Universities:

Hochschule Bonn-Rhein-Sieg

University of Duisburg-Essen

Willy Brandt School of Public Policy at the University of Erfurt

University of Magdeburg

Hochschule Osnabrück

University of Passau

Degree Level: Master's Degree Level

Scholarship Programme Duration: Minimum of two years

Courses Offered Under DAAD Scholarship 2024:

- Social Protection

- Development and Governance

- Public Policy

- Peace and Conflict Studies

- Management in Non-Profit Organization

- Development Studies

- Governance and Public Policy

- Public Management

Benefits of the scholarship: Exemption from tuition fees, engagement with events and seminars, a stipend of Euro 934 per month, health insurance coverage, travel allowances, study and research grant, research grant, rent subsidies, family supplements, and preceding german language course.

