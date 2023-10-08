At Least 7 Nepali Students Injured, 17 Held Captive By Hamas In Israel

Israel Retaliates: Strikes 2 High-Rise Towers Used For Housing Hamas Assets In Gaza ; Visuals Surface | X @NaziaAftab09

Kathmandu: At least seven Nepali students studying at an Israel University have sustained injuries and are held captive by Hamas forces, Nepal's Ambassador to Israel confirmed.

Nepal's Ambassador to Israel Kanta Rijal said seven Nepali students in Harzliya under the "Learn and Earn" program of the Israeli government have been injured in an ongoing situation."They have been held in captivity by Hamas forces along with an additional 10 Nepali students at the agricultural farm in Southern Israel's Alumim," Rijal told ANI.

According to Nepal's envoy, Israel's Foreign Ministry and rescue teams have been informed about the situation and the students have been alerted over the issue.

Kanta Rijal said, "They (Nepali) are in the hostel and shielding themselves. The area is inaccessible because of intense fighting."

Nepal's Foreign Ministry in Kathmandu has not yet responded to the ongoing situation in Israel.

At least 22 people have been killed since the Hamas terror group began its attacks, according to the Magen David Adom emergency service, The Times of Israel reported. According to the spokesperson, more than 70 people have been seriously injured.

According to the Health Ministry, 545 people have been injured since the terror group Hamas began attacks at around 6:30 am (local time). Meanwhile, the Hamas terror group released a video showing its members capturing a number of Israeli soldiers during an attack on a military base on the border with the Gaza Strip this morning, The Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli military is fighting Hamas terrorists in different areas of Southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, including the towns of Kfar Aza, Sderot, Sufa, Nahal Oz, Magen, Be'eri and the Re'im military base.

