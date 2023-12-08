Assam To Have School Text Books In Tribal Languages

Image credit: Google

Guwahati: According to Assam Education minister Ranoj Pegu, the state administration is finalising a plan to introduce tribal languages as a medium of instruction in the foundational and preparatory phases of school education. The textbooks would be provided by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

"The textbooks will now be accessible in tribal languagessuch as Mising, Deuri, Dimasa, Tiwa, and others. It will take effect with the upcoming session in the schools," an official said. Pegu held a meeting on Thursday regarding this.

Taking to his X handle, the state education minister wrote, "Held a discussion with the linguistic organisations of Mising, Rabha, Tiwa, Deuri, Karbi, Dimasa, Hmar and Garo communities to finalise the road map for the introduction of these languages as medium of instruction in the foundational and preparatory stages of school education."

He further wrote, "It has been broadly agreed upon to proceed with a multilingual approach so that students can start primary education in their mother tongue and subsequently switch over to regional or English language for secondary school education."

"The meeting deliberated on the Sahitya Sabhas of Assam on Language Education Strategy at the Foundational Stage as per NEP, 2020, organised by SCERT in Guwahati," he added.